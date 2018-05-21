Boss helps staff chill out with ice cream

Have your say

HELPING his staff to keep cool in the heat, Taylor Made Computer Solutions founder Nigel Taylor arranged for an ice cream van to visit head office on Thursday.

The van arrived to the Fareham branch nice and early, giving Nigel time to roll up his sleeves and get ready to serve employees sweet treats.

Nigel said: ‘I’m not sure I’ll be taking up a second job as an ice cream man any time soon.

‘Pulling the perfect 99 is harder than it looks!’

Employee Chris Thompson said: ‘It’s been an unusually hot week so the free ice cream was very much a welcome treat.’