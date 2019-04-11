Have your say

THRILL-SEEKERS will be sent twisting, turning and spinning into the summer by two new rollercoasters at a city amusement park.

Bosses at Clarence Pier have unveiled Mad Mouse and Tidal Wave – two new rides they hope will draw in the crowds during their current open season.

Jason Mansel on the Mad Mouse rollercoaster at Clarence Pier - one of two new rides introduced at the amusement park. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The additions take the ride count at the Southsea site to 13, after it was left looking bare as equipment was whisked away for maintenance during off-season at the end of last year.

Gill Norman, the director of Clarence Pier, said: ‘Mad Mouse is like going back to the rides of the 70s.

‘It’s got a lot more sharp twists turns than a traditional coaster and goes up about 14m.

‘The other, Tidal Wave, is one of the country’s first spinning coasters.

The Tidal Wave rollercoaster at Clarence Pier, in Southsea - one of two new rides introduced at the site. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘It’s more of a family ride, with a single train with five carriages, and it goes up about 10m.’

Mad Mouse can take five single carriages of four passengers, while Tidal Wave will welcome revellers across five carriages on one single train.

It is hoped their arrival will inspire a surge of summer custom for the site, which is also home to the 35m-high, £750,000 Solent Wheel.

Gill said: ‘That’s exactly why we’ve bought them. We absolutely want to keep the customers coming in.’

The new Mad Mouse rollercoaster at Clarence Pier. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Other attractions at Clarence Pier include the high ropes course Skytrail, a waltzer, dodgems, a circus train and carousel horses.

Popular rollercoaster Skyways was taken down last year for a full refurbishment.

Bosses at the site said this is standard practice and it could return for the 2020 season.’

Riders between 95cm and 1.2m tall can ride Tidal Wave accompanied, with anyone taller than that able to ride on their own. Mad Mouse has a minimum height rule of 1.2m.

Admission to rides at Clarence Pier is permitted via individual tokens or a day-long wristbands.

To learn more, go to clarencepier.co.uk