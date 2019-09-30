Have your say

ANOTHER shop has closed in one of the city’s busiest shopping centres.

USC has closed at Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth.

The shop, which was on a temporary lease, sold men, women and children’s branded clothing as well as footwear since July 2014.

It will be replaced by shoe shop Deichmann, which sells a range of men, women and children’s footwear from a range of retailers.

The new shop will arrive at the centre in October.

Staff who worked at USC have already been offered new roles, although it has not been confirmed whether they are at the centre.

They will be looking to employ four full-time staff as well as part-time staff and positions will be open to university students.

Cascades is currently celebrating its 30th year of trading and is home to over 60 clothing, homeware and gift retailers and more.