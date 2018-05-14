Brave Charlotte takes the leap in aid of child abuse charity

A LAWYER committed to helping survivors of child abuse to find justice has just completed a 15,000-foot skydive.

Charlotte Attwood, a lawyer in the Child Abuse claims team at Verisona Law, made the leap to raise money for Victim Support.

Charlotte with colleagues, left to right, Charles Derham, Head of Historic Abuse, Charlotte, Legal Assistant and Litigation Executives Lisa Gafarov and David Hawkins

Charlotte’s role involves working closely with clients who have been assisted by the leading independent charity.

The 20-year-old has managed to raise £690 for the worthy cause and has also fulfilled a lifelong ambition by completing her first ever skydive, which the firm were happy to fund.

She said: ‘I’m delighted to have beaten my target amount. It was one of the most exhilarating and thrilling experiences of my life. My Mum thought I was mad, it was the talk of the office in the run up to the big day, but everyone has been so supportive and encouraging.

‘It hasn’t actually sunk in that I actually did it – it feels like it was all a dream.’