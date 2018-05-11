Breaking rules to raise money

Have your say

A CAB firm has raised over £250 after breaking its strict regulations to raise money for charity.

Aqua Cars joined in on the national ‘Wear a Hat Day’ campaign in aid of Brain Tumour research in April.

Senior management of the Portsmouth-based company are due to visit The Centre of Excellence, University of Portsmouth Brain Tumour research facility to find out more about its research.

Aqua Cars has been operating in the city for more than 27 years.

It’s past fundraising efforts saw the team raise over £6,000, which was shared between Rowans Hospice and Macmillan.

Bruce Hall, operations manager at Aqua Cars, said: ‘Our staff and drivers did a great job of supporting the Wear a Hat Day campaign and between them collected money through a bake and cake sale.’

Dave Campbell, assistant manager, added: ‘We have 72 numbers of staff on site and of course 775 drivers at the firm, all of them keen to support local charities.’