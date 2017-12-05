Brewery signs up to sponsor South Downs National Park’s trust

A BREWERY has renamed one of its beers after a national park and will donate 5p from every sale to the park’s trust.

South Downs National Park, which stretches from Winchester to Eastbourne, including across Waterlooville, has announced Langham Brewery as its first corporate partner.

The brewery, which is in the park, will support the trust by and making donations from sales of South Downs best bitter.

Julie Fawcett, chairman of the South Downs National Park Trust, said: ‘Langham Brewery is award-winning local producers – it would be hard to find a more a natural partner for our charity.’