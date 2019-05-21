Brewpub gears up for Southsea opening by announcing its menu

GIANT epic pizzas are being promised on the menu of a new Southsea brewpub.

When The Greenwich opens this July on the former Belle Isle site in Osborne Road, it will be home to Nice Slice.

Pete Hunt, owner of Feed Hot Dog Co. Picture: Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Just as The Greenwich will build on the successes of its sister pub The Merchant House, Nice Slice will be led by Need Street Food founder Pete Hunt, who heads the food offering at The Merchant House.

He said the idea for Nice Slice was sparked during foodie trips to New York, where large, fresh-from-the-oven, by-the-slice pizzas are never more than a block away.

‘Nice Slice is a celebration of good food and good times,’ Pete said.

‘Our team has taken everything we’ve learnt in the kitchen over the past few years and combined it with the food that has inspired us on our travels.

‘The result is some epic giant pizzas. Speaking as a chef, few dining experiences capture the sharing aspect of food quite like gathering around a giant pizza with your mates and making some memories.’

As well as by-the-slice pizzas, the menu will include fried chicken burgers, wings and nuggets, loaded fries, vegan specials, and more.

Pete has also created an initiative called ‘The Nicest Slice’: a monthly community engagement scheme which will help people in Portsmouth by rewarding them with food. Locals will be invited to nominate groups or individuals each month on Nice Slice’s social media pages.

Nice Slice launches at The Greenwich Brewpub in July 2019. Go to facebook.com/nicesliceuk to see the opening date and full menu.