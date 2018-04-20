Brexit passport deal to boost Fareham jobs

Have your say

UP TO 70 jobs could be created in Fareham after a printing firm abandoned its battle against the government to make Britain’s post-Brexit blue passports.

Hampshire-based De La Rue has announced it won’t appeal the government’s decision to award the contract for producing British passports to an Amsterdam-based company.

The company had urged the Home Office for a deadline extension for awarding the contract as it emerged the frontrunner was Gemalto, a Franco-Dutch firm.

Gemalto is expected to use its Fareham site to print some of Britain’s new passports, bringing with it the prospect of 70 new jobs.

The news has been welcomed by Fareham Borough Council boss, Councillor Sean Woodward.

He said: ‘This will most definitely be a good thing for Fareham. Obviously everyone felt sorry for De La Rue not getting the contract.

‘It’s an old saying that an ill-wind does nobody any good. But it’s good news for Fareham.’

Britain’s burgundy passport, in use since 1988, will revert to its original blue and gold colour from October 2019.