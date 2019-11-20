Brickwoods brewery and Queens cinema - a history of Portsmouth's Queen Street in photos
Queen Street in Portsmouth has a rich history including the historic Brickwoods brewery, Queens cinema and the entrance to the city’s naval base.
We have had a look back into the archives to find some historic photos of Queen Street from over the last 50 years.
Queens cinema in Queen Street, August 1979
The News Portsmouth
JPIMedia
Queen Street in October 1982
The News Portsmouth
JPIMedia
Wright & Logan, the long established naval photography specialists in Queen Street
The News Portsmouth
JPIMedia
Sailords outside the Camden Centre
The News Portsmouth
JPIMedia
