Brighter future for homeless Portsmouth man after free forklift truck training

Gustas Pipyne had 18 years of driving experience but when his licence expired in the middle of the Covid pandemic, he found himself unable to pay the large fee to redo his training. Without the means of finding employment the 36-year-old lost his only means of income - and then lost his home.

But, under Shaping’s Choose Employability Programme, Gustas was paired up with Hilsea-based 2 Start Training and now has a brighter future ahead.

"I am really happy,’ said Gustas. ‘I can't say anything more than thank you so much to 2 Start. They do lots of courses and Jane, my trainer, was very good and explained everything so well. I now feel that I can do any job that I will enjoy doing.”

Gustas Pipyne is looking forward to a brighter future after updating his forklift truck training with Hilsea-based 2 Start Training.

Choose Employability, part of not-for-profit Shaping’s programme of adding social value to the city, is working with homeless people looking for opportunities for work and accommodation. The scheme is partnered with homeless charity Society of St James and potential training providers, which is where 2 Start Training stepped in.

The company offered Gustas full training across two days - for free - with the course tailored to meet the experience he already had. He passed the relevant tests and will be certified to restart his career as a qualified Counterbalance forklift operator.

Jack Day, Centre Manager at 2 Start Ltd (Portsmouth), said: ‘We helped Gustas regain his Counterbalance certificate that he otherwise may not have been able to obtain, prolonging his circumstances. We are happy that the team at 2 Start has fast-tracked his return to work, with the further satisfaction that we have given something back to our local community.’

2 Start Ltd was established in November 2008 by managing director Paul Moon and now has five training centres in Portsmouth, Southampton, Reading & Worthing. Its courses cover training for students in LGV/HGV and forklift trucks locally and nationally.

Lucy Potts, senior support worker at Society of St James, said: ‘Gaining qualifications builds self-esteem, confidence, motivation and ultimately happiness. This opportunity has been fantastic for Gustas and demonstrates how charities and local businesses can build relationships that can really change lives."

Sam McGrath, head of partner and programme development at Shaping Portsmouth, said working with Gustas confirmed the strength it has in the city. She added: ‘Everyone shows up for Shaping Portsmouth with the attitude that everything is achievable when we work together. Gustas was one of 17 clients we met back in February. I left the meeting feeling excited to help him - and that’s exactly what we did.’’