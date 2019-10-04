THE British boat being skippered by Sir Ben Ainslie in the America’s Cup has been unveiled.

Britannia is hoped to rule the waves and bring home the trophy for the Ineos UK team at the event in New Zealand in 2021.

Speaking at the unveiling at his base at the Camber in Old Portsmouth, team principal Sir Ben said: ‘The last six months the team has worked incredibly hard.

‘Now the fun does not stop.

‘It has been an effort to get the boat here and now we have to keep going.’

The new class of boat was chosen by last year’s winner New Zealand and 90,000 hours has gone in to the new design. It took around 52,000 hours to build.

Ineos chief executive Jim Ratcliffe said: ‘The name of the boat is Britannia. I think it is a name which brings pride.’

