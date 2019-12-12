British Heart Foundation opens new bigger store in Portsmouth city centre

Staff and volunteers at the British Heart Foundation celebrated as the charity opened a new charity shop in the centre of Portsmouth.

The expanded store, in Arundel Street, welcomed customers for the first time on Tuesday after the previous shop across the road was closed earlier this year.

The opening of the new British Heart Foundation store in Arundel Street, Portsmouth, on December 10.

The store has a range of second-hand items including beds, wardrobes, TVs and sofas, as well as clothes, shoes, bags and toys.

Jenny Taylor, area manager at the British Heart Foundation, said: ‘The opening of the new Portsmouth home store went extremely well. Each item sold will help the BHF fund life-saving heart research, so please do come by to see what great bargains are on offer.

‘We still urgently need more donations so if you are having a clear out in the next few weeks, we would love to receive any unwanted furniture, homeware, clothing or accessories.

Picture: Sarah Standing (211119-1527)

‘We even offer a free collection service so making large household donations couldn’t be easier, just get in touch with the shop if you would like to arrange one.’

The charity are also looking for volunteers who could spare any time each week to help in the shop.

Roles are open to anyone whether it is just for a few shifts or exploring volunteering long term, spare pairs of hands are needed to help raise funds for heart research.

Volunteers will be able to help with a wide range of roles such as customer service, warehouse assistant and telephone/admin assistant.

There are currently three stores open in Portsmouth run by the charity – these include branches in Palmerston Road, London Road and High Street in Cosham.

For more information on how to get involved, visit bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/volunteer.