British Heart Foundation to open new charity shop in Portsmouth city centre - weeks after old one closes

Have your say

British Heart Foundation is opening a new shop in Portsmouth city centre.

Signs have gone up in the window of the empty unit in Arundel Street, on the opposite side of the street to the Debenhams department store.

The new store in Arundel Street

According to the signs the shop is to open on Tuesday December 10 at 10am.

Furniture has been moved into the front of the shop, with clothes also visible through the front window.

READ MORE: Shoe retailer announces it will open in Cascades

It replaces a smaller British Heart Foundation shop which closed its doors a few weeks ago.

There are currently three stores open in Portsmouth run by the charity – these include branches in Palmerston Road, London Road and High Street in Cosham.

The news comes after Cascades Shopping Centre announced three new stores.

Split over two floors and 50,000sq ft of trading space, a flagship Sports Direct store is set to open up in spring 2020.

The store will also incorporate retail space for USC, which recently closed its doors in the centre.

Also opening will be Flannels, a luxury multi-brand retailer that houses designers such as Gucci and Alexander McQueen.