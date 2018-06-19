British judo team learn lessons from the flight deck in Portsmouth

MEMBERS of the British Judo Association have been honing their teamwork skills with BAE Systems at Portsmouth Naval Base.

They spent two days at the company’s Change Academy, which provides in-house training and support open to around 3,500 employees in its Maritime Services business on how to work more effectively.

It’s the first time an external organisation has used the Change Academy, with 22 members of British Judo’s team taking part.

They included the team’s doctors, coaches and athletes, and as well as classroom time they were given the opportunity to see the work BAE Systems’ teams do at Portsmouth Naval Base, including supporting HMS Queen Elizabeth.

British Judo performance director Nigel Donahue said: ‘The tour of Portsmouth Naval Base was inspirational. Like the British military, we want to have the best equipment, technology and operations – we want to be the best in the world.’

The day also involved sessions designed to test the participants’ teamwork skills.

Change Academy Lead Andrea Birmingham said: ‘Having learners from outside BAE Systems showed me that what we teach can be applied in a completely different context.’