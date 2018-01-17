Brittany Ferries launches new sailings outside of Portsmouth

Have your say

A FERRY firm has today revealed it will launch a new service.

Brittany Ferries is starting to run between Spain and Ireland for the first time.

The firm, which has its hub in Portsmouth, will sail from Cork in Munster to Santander from the end of April.

Christophe Mathieu, chief executive, said it was a ‘significant move’ for the business.

‘This is a significant move for Brittany Ferries, one which follows our strategy of diversification,’ said Mr Mathieu.

‘As a destination green Spain promises visitors a wealth of opportunities, whether they travel with us from the UK or Ireland.

‘However, this new route will also present more options to freight companies operating throughout Ireland, Spain, Portugal and Southern France.’

A new ship will be chartered for the service, which will also deliver an additional weekly return-sailing from Cork to Roscoff in France.

She will be called Connemara and will follow the successful economy model that the company has established on services from its UK hub in Portsmouth to Spain and Normandy.

Currently the ship is serving routes between Italy and Greece but will be chartered for two years.

She can carry 500 passengers and has space for 195 cars.

The ship has 2,225 lane metres of garage space, which will be split half and half between passengers and freight.

Dining options will reflect the regions served, reinforcing the company’s drive to reveal more about its destinations at every stage of the journey.

There will also be a small shop and cafe-bar as well as comfortable passenger lounges.

Interior and exterior cabins are spacious, with beds for up to four passengers.