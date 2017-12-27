Broadband boost is ‘good news’ says MP

THE announcement that universal high speed broadband will be delivered by 2020 has been praised by an MP.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage has welcomed the decision that the Universal Service Obligation will ensure everyone in the UK has access to speeds of at least 10 Mbps.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘This is great news for constituents, not only in Gosport but across the UK.

‘Broadband speeds are regularly mentioned to me within certain areas of the constituency and this legislation should ensure that everyone will have access to equal and high speed broadband.’

Culture secretary Karen Bradley said: ‘We know how important broadband is to homes and businesses and we want everyone to benefit from a fast and reliable connection.

‘This is all part of our work on ensuring that Britain’s telecoms infrastructure is fit for the future and will continue to deliver the connectivity that consumers need in the digital age.’

For more information call Ms Dinenage on 0207 219 0198.