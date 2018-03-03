Broadband revolution is ‘vital’ says MP

Have your say

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage says that plans to invest in fibre broadband for small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) is ‘great news’ for firms in the borough.

The government has unveiled plans for a £67m investment fund to provide fibre broadband to businesses across the UK.

Fibre broadband is significantly faster and more reliable than copper cables, and can support up to petabit speeds, which are expected to serve the internet needs of the country far into the future.

At the moment, only three per cent of businesses have access to super-fast broadband throughout the country.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘This is great news for local businesses in the Gosport constituency.

‘Broadband connectivity is vital in today’s market place and this will help our local entrepreneurs to take advantage of new business opportunities.

‘This will revolutionise broadband speeds right across Gosport, Lee-on-the-Solent, Stubbington and Hill Head.’