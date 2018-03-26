Budding entrepreneurs in Cascades challenge

THE next generation of business masterminds visited Cascades recently in a bid to win a big business challenge.

The annual Social Enterprise and Business challenge, created by Portsmouth charity, Faith and Football, returned to the Portsmouth shopping centre where budding entrepreneurs pitched their ideas to the public.

Entrepreneurial students at Cascades

More than 100 year nine students were tasked with creating their own, income generating retail business.

On the day, the teams sold their creations and answered customers questions, with all profits being given back to the charity to fund its work in India, Africa and the UK.

Clothes, toiletries, sweet treats and Easter goodies were all up for grabs. The winning team will get to travel to India, where they will see how their hard work benefits those less fortunate.

Cascades Centre manager, Andrew Philip said: ‘The event is a real highlight for us and I’m thrilled with the response from our shoppers,

‘The day is a fantastic opportunity for students to sell their creations whilst honing their retail skills,

‘It was great that the mini business magnates grabbed that opportunity with both hands.

‘It’s great seeing what products the students create. You can see so many have a knack for business and retail.’

Faith & Football founder, Mick Mellows said: ‘We have a great relationship with the team at Cascades and it was wonderful to be here this weekend.

‘Our trading day is something the students very much look forward to each year and it really spurs them on.

‘This is the first time they’ve been able to sell their products on a scale like this and the first time we’re able to get a good look at the businesses.’