Builder’s merchants raise cash for charity

Have your say

MORE than £13,000 has been donated to a cancer charity after staff from a builder’s merchants took part in a 550-mile bike ride.

Elliotts, a supplier of building materials, raised £13,500 for Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust by taking part in the Challenge Adventure Charities ‘Alsace Challenge’ – a 550-mile bike ride from Arras to Alsace in France. The trust was voted as Elliotts’ charity of the year by employees.

Robert Music, chief executive of Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, said: ‘We are very grateful to Elliotts.’

Elliotts has 13 sites in the south, including a specialist tool centre in Portsmouth.