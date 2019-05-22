Builders’ merchants with branch in Wickham says it did report gender pay gap​​​​​​​

A BUILDERS’ merchants says it has been unfairly listed as a company that failed to report its latest gender pay gap.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission ‘named and shamed’ 47 organisations that failed to report their latest gender pay gap following the March and April deadlines, saying they also faced being investigated.

However Syndenahms, a builders merchants that has 37 branches including one in Wickham, said an administrative error led to it being listed incorrectly.

Ray Pride, finance director, said: ‘The information has been available to view on our website since April 4, but due to an administrative error the EHRC website was not updated. This has now been corrected.’

Firms with 250 or more employees are required to publish their gender pay gap information every year and could be breaking the law by withholding the information. Organisations that do not cooperate could be issued with a formal notice enforceable in court and an unlimited fine.

Rebecca Hilsenrath, the EHRC’s chief executive said: ‘There’s no excuse for missing the deadline and we will be making sure that all employers that haven’t published their figures are held to account.’

The full list has been published on the EHRC’s website.