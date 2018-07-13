Building firm hosts primary school pupils

A FAREHAM construction firm took time out of their busy working schedule to show pupils from a neighbouring primary school around one of their sites.

Pupils from Aldermaston Church of England Primary School were given the opportunity to visit Rosebourne Garden Centre, a £4m project being built by Amiri Construction.

Site manager Ian Johnson answered questions about the site and how the garden centre is built from the 154 pupils at their assembly before presenting the school with a set of bird, bat and insect boxes, made out of recycled materials from the garden centre’s construction.

Acting headteacher Alison Burridge said: ‘It has been a great experience for our pupils.’