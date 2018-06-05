Bunn Leisure announces new plans for its £12m entertainment complex

MIDWAY through a £17m investment programme, holiday park business Bunn Leisure has announced new plans for its 300-acre holiday complex on the Selsey Peninsula in West Sussex.

Split into three holiday villages and a touring park, Bunn Leisure has already built a £5m new head office and reception building and is due to open a £12m new state-of-the-art entertainment complex at the end of the year.

An aerial shot of the new developments

It will include a Riviera-style swimming pool and changing village, a fully-covered multi sports zone, numerous restaurants and bars and an exclusive lounge, a full size 10-pin bowling alley and a new entertainment venue seating 1,250.

Managing Director John Bunn has now announced plans for the holiday park’s exclusive mile of private beach, which will include a new fish and chip shop, a beach side café and a beach shop to be built next year.

The company has reported a five per cent increase in turnover from 2016 to 2017.

Continued investment across the parks will also see an extended go kart track, introduction of branded quick service restaurants, and further holiday homes sited on a new 92-base development on Claudia’s Field.

John Bunn said: ‘With the continuing growth of domestic tourism and the rise of the staycation, we are busier than ever, and 2017 was a record-breaking year for us.

‘We are investing in fantastic new facilities across all our parks - clearly demonstrating our ongoing commitment as an innovative leader in the UK family holiday sector.

‘The money we are putting into these latest improvements takes the total reinvestment in the parks to over £40m since 2012.’

For more information, visit bunnleisure.co.uk.