Burger joint raises money with a ‘Bruce Fourslice’

The 7Bone Burger Co, a Portsmouth-based burger restaurant, has raised £2,383 for disabled children

after creating a quad deck sandwich dedicated to Sir Bruce Forsyth.

The eatery, known for its creative specials, cooked up its ‘Bruce Fourslice’ in homage to the late entertainers energy and humour.

Founders of the burger joint, Rich Zammit and Matt Mollicone, said it was a case of ‘Nice to eat you, to eat you, nice!’ as customers were delighted with the creation.

After discovering Sir Bruce’s relationship with the national charity Caudwell Children, which provides practical and emotional support to disabled children and their families. the owners were keen to establish a charity partnership.

They donated 50p from every sale of the ‘Bruce Forslice’ to the charity.

Rich said: ‘Who doesn’t love Sir Bruce?

‘We wanted to create a ‘Special’ for our customers that reflected Brucey’s values and personality.

‘We used buttermilk, fried free-range chicken, crispy bacon, gooey mac and cheese and creamy ranch dressing to create a layered, quad deck grilled cheese sandwich that was as tasty and spectacular as one of Sir Bruce’s performances!’