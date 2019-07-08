Burger King is bringing Halloumi burgers to the UK

Have your say

IF you love halloumi then boy have we got great news for you.

Burger King is adding the squeaky cheese as one of the options on its menu.

The halloumi burger has been tested out at the fast food giant’s restaurants in Sweden and now they are bringing it to the UK.

So if you are vegetarian – or just love halloumi – you will have another delicious option to pick on your next trip to Burger King.

The fast food giant has a restaurant in Commercial Road in the centre of Portsmouth.

Burger King announced that it will be bringing the halloumi burger to the UK on social media this morning.

The company tweeted ‘You’re welcome’ alongside a picture of the new veggie friendly burger.

A single halloumi burger will set you back £3.99 and a meal will cost £5.99. There will also be a double halloumi burger costing £5.49 and £7.49 for a meal.