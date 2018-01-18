Burst water main causes lengthy delays on and off Hayling Island

Have your say

A BURST water main is causing traffic delays on and off Hayling Island.

Portsmouth Water is working to seal a burst pipe close to the junction linking Havant Road (A3023) and Victoria Road on Hayling Island.

The incident – which the firm reported it was attending at 8.30am – has caused flooding along the A3023, which is the only way on and off the island by car.

A spokesperson for Portsmouth Water said engineers are assessing the burst, and could fix the damaged pipe this morning or later this evening.

The company confirmed no residents’ water supplies would be affected by the burst or any maintenance works.