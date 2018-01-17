Bus company tells MP about plans for growth this year

Have your say

AN MP has met with bus bosses to hear about its plans for the future.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes met with director Ian Luckett and managing director Tony Lawman at Lucketts’ office in Wallington.

She said: ‘I would like to thank Ian Luckett and the whole team at Lucketts for taking the time to show me around – we had a good discussion about the bus and coach industry.

‘Lucketts is going from strength to strength and has ambitious plans for expansion in our region.

‘The industry plays an important role in reducing congestion and improving air quality, which is an increasingly salient issue in Fareham.’

during the visit she was told of the firm’s plans for growth.