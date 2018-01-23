Business and government leaders gather at event

Have your say

BUSINESSES, voluntary, community and government organisations gathered for a special event last week.

Community First, which brings volunteers together, hosted a fully booked exposition at Hope Church in Winchester on Januray 18.

Stalls, banners and staff from various groups teamed up with local businesses and government bodies for the Community Exposition and Marketplace event.

CEO Tim Houghton opened the event, focusing on the importance of the voluntary sector and the need to raise its profile.

Tim Houghton said: ‘The sector needs strong leadership and needs to be big, bold and confident in its approach.

‘We achieve this by coming together, being visible and supporting each other.’

Workshops were held on topics such as social media and digital content.

Cheryl Clarke from IBM advised on the benefits storytelling campaigns while Nada Alkutbi delivered a social media workshop to the employees of IBM.