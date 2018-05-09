Business awards raises funds for children’s charity

THE NEWS Business Excellence Awards is a ceremony that helps professionals to recognise and celebrate their achievements.

The 2018 event saw businesses, experts, leaders and apprentices from across the south scooping prizes after a year of incredibly hard work and well-deserved success.

Throughout the night, guests at the glamorous event helped to raise money for a worthy cause through a silent auction and, last week, the beneficiary was presented with a cheque for £325.

The presentation was held at the head office of the event sponsor, Trethowans Solicitors.

The law firm invited Naomi House & Jacksplace, a charity that provides hospice care for children and young people from Hampshire, Wiltshire, Dorset, Berkshire, the Isle of Wight and beyond, to receive its donation.

Trewothans partner Lucy Grey said:’ It was a privilege to be lead hosts at The News Business Excellence Awards for the second time.

‘The News said that they would undertake a silent auction in aid of a charity and asked us if we would nominate the recipient.

‘We chose Naomi House as it was one of Trethowans’ chosen local charities for our financial year 2017/2018.

‘We are very grateful to those who participated in the auction to raise this money for a very cause.

‘It was fantastic to meet Jill, hand over the cheque and know that the proceeds will go to help many families.’

Jill McDonagh, corporate fundraiser for Naomi House & Jacksplace, said: ‘This additional donation covers the cost of a highly-skilled Naomi House nurse for two full days, which is fantastic.

‘We are completely reliant on the support of local businesses to continue our service, and so knowing that we have the continued support of the Trethowans team is nothing short of brilliant.’