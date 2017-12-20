Business breakfast date is announced

BUSINESSMEN and women from across the region will be gathering early next year for a business breakfast.

The event, which is being held at Havant and South Downs College on Wednesday, January 17, will give businesses the opportunity to network with one another, as well as for entrepreneurs to discuss their various business strategies.

A guest speaker from Buzzword Creative will be holding a talk about the re-branding of the college.

Tickets to the event cost £12 – for more information call Chloe Hutchins on (023) 9387 9999.