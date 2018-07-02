Business centre in Portchester starts its £1m expansion into former bank

A MAJOR £1m project has begun to extend Portchester Business Centre into the next-door building.

The former bank in Castle Street will provide 60 desks of managed office space in addition to the 75 desks already hosted within the premises in Castle Court.

The new-look Portchester Business Centre will be completed by December and will offer two to five-desk office spaces on an all-inclusive basis with utilities, rates, cleaning, security, instant and scalable internet access, and telephone hardware and services covered in the monthly rental cost.

Rebecca Stead, centre manager, said: ‘We have been in Portchester for 15 years so it is exciting to be extending and modernising our premises. Our location makes us very desirable and affordable. We invite any business interested in taking the additional office space to come and view the plans.’