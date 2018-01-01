Business donates items to Portsmouth homeless charity

Have your say

A HOMELESS charity has been given a boost thanks to generous donations from an investment management firm.

Brooks Macdonald launched its Rucksack Project to support Portsmouth-based charity The Lifehouse.

The project, lead by Brooks Macdonald’s Russell Leggatt, provides essential everyday items for people living on the streets.

The company purchased dozens of rucksacks and filled them with warm clothing, tins of food, toiletries and other supplies to help the homeless during winter.

The team visited The Lifehouse in December to deliver the rucksacks and volunteer serving food to people using the service.

Howard Crossen, senior investment director and head of the Brooks Macdonald Hampshire office, said: ‘Homelessness is prevalent within our society and people can sometimes turn a blind eye to why this is happening.

‘Homeless people sometimes find themselves in the situation they are in through no fault of their own, their issues are somewhat diverse and complex and can be influenced by mental health conditions.

‘Others do not know what facilities are available to them and the help that is on offer.

‘At Brooks Macdonald we strongly believe in giving back to our community and support a number of local charitable causes.’

For more information on The Lifehouse visit lifehouse.org.uk.