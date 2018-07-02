Business leaders being sought for LEP board

PROMINENT business leaders are being sought to help shape the area’s economic strategy.

The Solent Local Enterprise Partnership is looking for people to join its board of directors. The Solent LEP Board takes responsibility for shaping economic strategy in the region. It is a major capital investor in the Solent economy and is delivering a growth programme valued at over £1.8bn supported by a £244m LEP investment, working with government to create jobs and new homes.

The board is made up of business, education and local authority directors.

Gary Jeffries, chairman, said: ‘Being a business director for the LEP is a highly rewarding experience and provides business leaders with the opportunity to power growth in our region.

‘Working in partnership with local stakeholders and government, we provide the right environment for all businesses to thrive.

‘I am proud of the projects we have delivered but there’s still more to do. That is why we need more senior business leaders to roll up their sleeves and get on board.’

To apply go to solentlep.org.uk before July 31.