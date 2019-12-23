Business owner says family values are the driving force behind Portsmouth-based logistics business

THE managing director of a family-run business has said that family values have been the reason the company has grown and its staff retention is so high.

Jim Tyler, from Portsmouth, who has been in the logistics industry since he left school, started his business 2MV Logistics 18 years ago.

Now the firm, which is based in Walton Road in Portsmouth, has grown significantly, with an international presence and strong employee retention.

Jim said: ‘It’s a funny thing when you grow a business like that. You get surprised when you stand back and look at it and think “wow”. The most important thing is that we have a great workforce that are very loyal and work very hard and they are a big part of the reason we are so successful.

‘I think it’s very much family values that keep the staff with us for so long. I think that’s what attracts our staff to us and our customers to us, too.’

Natasha Humphry, who is Jim’s daughter, has worked at the company for nine years and is now the HR and office manager.

She said: ‘I think it’s down to Jim being a very nice boss and a very fair boss. I think he brings that culture to everyone, we make sure that everyone supports each other.

‘I think the respect goes both ways and I think we look after the staff and they look after us in return.

‘We call each other family members, everyone is treated the same and everyone is looked after.’

The firm specialises in all types of haulage, including hazardous chemicals and goods, general haulage and international imports and exports, operating across the world.

Steve Blackford, who is a transport manager, started out working for the company as a van driver almost 16 years ago and said he thinks the strong team is what makes 2MV so successful.

He said: ‘It has just got bigger and bigger and it’s a fantastic company to work for. I love coming into work.’