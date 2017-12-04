Business park is now complete

Have your say

CONSTRUCTION has completed at a £1.6m industrial scheme in Hedge End.

The final piece of the jigsaw was put in place at Hamilton Business Park, which is set to boost the south coast economy.

Property firm Lambert Smith Hampton say they have had high levels of interest in the park on Botley Road.

Situated on Junction 7 of the M27, the site is close to Sainsbury’s Marks & Spencer, B&Q and Currys.

It could be let to a single occupier or separate businesses.

Adrian Whitfield, industrial and logistics director for LSH on the south coast, told The News: ‘Hamilton Business Park is a true success story with national occupiers such as Wickes, Magnet, Screwfix, Toolstation and DPD choosing to take units there because of its vibrant location and ease of access to transport links including the M27.’