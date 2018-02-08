Business park up for refurb

Have your say

A MAJOR refurbishment has been announced at a thriving business park in Portsmouth.

Partnership Park will benefit from a ‘new gateway area’ during the third phase of the site’s development.

The park, located on Rodney Road, fronts on to one of the busiest parts of the city.

This bare plot at the front of the site has been vacant for several years and its refurbishment will significantly improve the look of the park.

The development has 16 units built to accommodate larger brands and SMEs.

Due to its success, commercial property specialists Lambert Smith Hampton announced that only one building was still available.

Guy Jackson, associate director for the South Coast Industrial team at LSH, said: ‘It will be great to see this vacant site given a new lease of life and create a more attractive area for the community.’