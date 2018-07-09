Business support group sponsors radio station 

COMMUNITY radio station Express FM has partnered with a support group for fledgling businesses.

The Portsmouth radio station has joined forces with StartUp Disruptors, a community-based support group that has more than 1,000 small business owners as members.

Becky Lodge, who set up StartUp Disruptors last year, said: ‘It is great to support Express FM through this partnership; especially as we are committed to helping businesses of all types and sizes in the city. We’ve always been massive fans of Express FM and the fantastic work that they do to support the community in and around Portsmouth.’

StartUp Disruptors will sponsor the afternoon show.