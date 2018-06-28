Business units move forward

PLANS to create three new business units at a former depot at Bishop’s Waltham have been approved.

Winchester City Council has given the green light for the development of the units in a former quarry off Lower Lane following interest from businesses. The plans come after OB Architecture was appointed by the council to produce feasibility drawings for a business unit development on the site.

The overall internal floor area for the three new units will be nearly 9,000 sq ft and plans also include 30 car parking spaces and one lorry space.

Portfolio holder for economy Cllr Rob Humby said: ‘We know that businesses in the area are keen to use this space, and I am looking forward to seeing work begin on the redevelopment which will create jobs and provide an economic boost to Bishop’s Waltham.’

The scheme is subject to a planning application being submitted and approved.