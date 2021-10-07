Businesses and entrepreneurs in Portsmouth are urged to put themselves forward for the first Innovation Awards

Becky Lodge, from Little Kanga, who set up StartUp Disruptors

Entries have been flooding in for the 10 categories at the inaugural event, being organised by The News and its owner JPIMedia, in association with Portsmouth City Council.

The event will shine a light on the best innovations, entrepreneurs and businesses in the Portsmouth area.

Awards will be judged by a panel of experts – including editor of The News Mark Waldron, Portsmouth council's cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development councillor Ben Dowling and Dr Chris Worrall from the University of Portsmouth – before being revealed at a celebration at the Village Hotel Portsmouth on November 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark said: ‘We’ve seen some great entries already but there’s still time to enter - it’s easy and free to put yourself forward, plus there’s never been a better time to celebrate.'

Businesses and organisations from across the area have given their support to the event, and will be showcasing their innovations on the night.

Among those to sponsor the awards is Apollo Motor Group in Fitzherbert Road, Farlington. Apollo Motor Group was founded in Portsmouth in 1985 by Graham and Tracy Eyles and has grown to become the third largest accident repair group in the UK.

Commercial director Bradley Eyles said: ‘Apollo places great emphasis in its own business to be forward thinking, dynamic and creative. So to be able to support the people who develop innovative ideas which are going to change our future, is ultimately what inspires us.’

Also sponsoring a category is Startup Disruptors, an online social and educational business community. StartUp Disruptors started in a Portsmouth pub with six people in 2016 and now has an online following of 50,000 members online.

Founding director Becky Lodge said: ‘We believe in the power of entrepreneurship and supporting the whole entrepreneur from pre-start-up onwards.’

Closing date for entries is October 8, go to portsmouthinnovation.co.uk.

The inaugural Innovation Awards will take place on November 4 at the Village Hotel in Portsmouth.

The event, organised by JPIMedia and The News, has been made possible thanks to the sponsorship of BAE Systems, the University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth Water and the Solent LEP.

There are still sponsorship opportunities available, for more email [email protected]

:: For details on how to enter, or to register for event updates, go to portsmouthinnovation.co.uk.