Businesses of all sizes take centre stage at Portsmouth expo          

HUNDREDS of businesses networked and showcased their products as one of the largest business expos returned to the city.

The sixth annual Portsmouth Business Expo took place yesterday at the Pyramids in Southsea.

More than 600 firms of all sizes were at the event - some had stalls, others took part in networking or listened to the keynote speakers.

Organiser Katherine Dickson said she was pleased to see the event draw such large crowds. She said: 'It has been amazing. There has been a great turn-out. This is our sixth year in Portsmouth and we are looking forward to returning next year.'

Showcasing their services were Kirsty Phillips and Gordon Matthews, from Leigh Park, who run franchise The Pest Company.

The couple decided to go into business for themselves 14 months ago, inspired to leave a legacy for their six children and finding a way to work around Gordon's fibromyalgia. Kirsty said: 'This business fits around Gordon's illness and it works around our children. We always wanted to work for ourselves and to have something to grow and pass to our children.'

Gordon said: 'We are a family-based business. Our quality of work sets us apart from the competition.'

Companies travelled from all over the country to attend the show, with TLJ Security Systems coming from Hull to display its keyless locks.

Sean Wilson, from the firm, said: 'We do a lot of business on the south coast, for guest houses, hotels and student accommodation, so it's been great to be here.'

Other firms at the show included Beta Pak, which had come from the Isle of Wight to showcase its Island Coffee, and The Little Calming Company, run by Helen Richards from Portsmouth, who was promoting the benefits of massage in the workplace, plus many more.

Daniel Disney, who is originally from Gosport and lives in Hambledon, gave a packed master-class in social selling. He is considered to be one of the world's most influential sales people across the globe with more than 300,000 online followers.

He said: 'It has been amazing to be here. I was here two years ago working for someone else, doing the rounds and networking, so it's nice to come back and sell myself as opposed to someone else's products.'