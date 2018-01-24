Businesses to attend Portsmouth conference

Have your say

CITY leaders, businesses and organisations will be attending a conference this week.

The Shaping Portsmouth conference is at Portsmouth Guildhall this Friday and will give guests the chance to learn about innovative ideas for the city and meet with organisations involved.

The day will have a range of exhibitors as well as talks from guest speakers including Louis Faith from Pompey in the Community and Charlie Fletcher from Urban Vocal Group.

Tickets are still available for the conference which is between 8am and 3.30pm. Visit shapingportsmouth.co.uk/conference-2018.