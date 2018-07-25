Businesses urged to show support for good cause with Goodwood golf day 

BUSINESSES are being urged to put forward teams or sponsorship for a golf day in aid of a good cause.

The event is due to be held at the Park Course, at Goodwood, on Friday, August 31 and it will be raising money for charity Prostate Cancer UK

Organiser Alun Thompson says he was inspired to put on the fundraiser as his uncle was diagnosed with the disease.

He said: ‘We are trying to raise money but more importantly awareness of prostate cancer, as it is becoming an epidemic for all ages.

‘Events like this put it in plain sight. Not everybody gives it a second thought but when you start talking about it, everybody knows somebody who has been affected by it.’

The competition, which has already been supported by The George Hotel in Portsea and Emberz Fireplaces in Waterlooville, is open to all ages and sexes.

To get involved e-mail alunthompson@me.com