Businessman wins top award for big sales boost

A businessman has won an award after boosting his sales by 23 per cent during 2017.

Steve Thatcher, owner of vehicle paint repair business, Revive!, received national recognition at the company’s 14th annual conference and awards ceremony.

Steve battled through the snow to make it to the event, held at the home of English football – St George’s Park in Burton.

At the ceremony, Revive! operations director Terry Mullen, named Revive! Portsmouth as the top performing firm in the southern region.

Steve received his High Performer award and won a Festool sander worth over £800.

Steve said: ‘Winning the award has given validation to all the hard work that my team of dedicated technicians and I have put in over the last 12 months. We now have five mobile units with plans for more in the immediate future and we continue to strive to be the best mobile car body repairer in the area in terms of quality and customer service.’

Terry Mullen said: ‘The conference is the one time of year we can get together and have the opportunity to celebrate success as one big team.

‘We congratulate Steve on winning this well-deserved award.’