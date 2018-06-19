Busy mum from Havant sets up free online directory for tradespeople

WHEN busy mum Amy Hopkins experienced trouble easily finding subcontractors for her husband’s fencing company, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

The 31-year-old set up Subbyme, a free online directory for self-employed tradespeople from Hampshire.

Amy, from Havant, said: ‘I spend three days a week helping to run my husband’s fencing company and the further days being mum and running this new project.

‘It was an idea we had four years ago when we started the company. We had a busy summer and needed an extra pair of hands but didn’t want the commitment of taking someone on permanently so began our search for a ‘subby’, only to find that there wasn’t really anywhere that you could quickly pick a chosen trade and tradesmen.

‘We couldn’t afford to pay agency fees so we posted a free online job advert only to be inundated with CVs with no prior experience. The right candidate was not found. This happened every summer until I decided to bite the bullet.

‘We have a lot of self-employed friends and often see them asking where they can advertise without paying hefty fees, or friends who are business owners resorting to Facebook to advertise roles they need filling. So this is when I moved forward with Subbyme.’

The website allows contractors, businesses and independent developers to find self-employed tradesmen and contact them. Currently, Amy is not making any money from it, but she hopes to grow the idea and gain advertising in the future.

She said: ‘I genuinely 100 per cent believe this will benefit so many local tradesmen and businesses. The feedback I have received when handing out flyers is that it’s a fantastic idea as there isn’t really anything out there like it.’

For more go to subbyme.com or search Subbyme on Facebook.