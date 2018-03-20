Butchers and producers bring home the bacon

Have your say

VARIOUS food and drink firms are celebrating after taking home prizes at the Great Hampshire Sausage and Pie Competition.

Organised by Hampshire Fare, the event presented awards to Meon Valley Butchers in Wickham, FNK Pies in Havant, Harry’s Sausages in Emsworth, Real Country Butchers and Solent Butchers in Portsmouth and Mum and Dad’s Kitchen in Southsea.

The event was originally postponed due to snow, but local butchers and producers finally got the chance to showcase their goods on March 15.

The competition attracted a record-breaking 261 entries from 46 butchers across 12 categories.

The judging took place in February at Eastleigh College.

Commercial manager of Hampshire Fare, Tracy Nash said: ‘The judges were extremely positive about the quality of this year’s entries.

‘Many of the judges have been involved in this annual competition for several years and were able to notice a real improvement in the standard of the products entered.

‘Our butchers and producers did Hampshire proud.’