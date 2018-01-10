Buyout by management sees no staffing changes

Have your say

FOUNDERS of The Quarr Group have agreed a management buyout with the directors of its three subsidiaries: Mountjoy, Nviro and Pabulum.

All three firms specialise in building maintenance and construction, cleaning and contract catering.

Quarr Group has offices in Fleet, Portsmouth, Southampton, Winchester, Brighton, Surrey and the Isle of Wight.

Staff have been informed that there will be no change to the existing personnel or management structure.

With an annual turnover of £70m, the firm has been operating for over 25 years and employs 3,000 people.

A spokesperson said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled

‘We believe with the right investment in our people we can further develop our already excellent proposition.

‘Mountjoy, Nviro and Pabulum’s shared desire is to enhance the customer experience and be recognised as leading partners in our respective industries.

‘Our values will remain as the cornerstone of our business.

‘Working with our great people, we aim to deliver sustainable growth over the coming years whilst maintaining the high standards of service delivery our clients have come to expect.’