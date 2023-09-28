Cafes in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here are 13 of the cosiest places to get a pumpkin spiced latte or take in Autumn vibes
As we say goodbye to summer and embrace the Autumn, many people will be looking for somewhere cosy to take a break from the colder weather.
By Joe Buncle
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 12:52 BST
There are plenty of cosy cafes in the Portsmouth area where you can enjoy seasonal drinks like the pumkin spice latte, a warm bowl of soup, or simply hunkering down with a good book. From a wartime tea room to a pub-come-cafe, these destinations are quirky and charming places to unwind and relax.
We’ve put together a list of places where you can soak in the Autumnal vibes. Here are 13 of the cosiest cafes in and around Portsmouth – including in Southsea and Havant.
