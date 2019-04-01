PUBS and bars with outdoor terraces should swap their energy-zapping heaters for self-heating eco seats, according to energy switching service Love Energy Savings.

The firm says that chairs and benches that warm up when they come into contact with a human could save the hospitality trade thousands of pounds each year.

Southsea Beach Cafe along the Esplanade in Portsmouth.

Dutch company Sit & Heat manufacture cushions for terraces and bars, football stadiums and even churches. The system is already proving popular in the Netherlands, with prices starting from £95 per chair.

With 150 catering companies already onboard in the Netherlands, the idea is taking off in the UK – Southsea Beach Cafe already has the seats. Cafe owner Ian Clarke said they were a hit with customers.

The product has also struck a chord with Love Energy Savings, which specialises in finding businesses cheap energy deals.

Love Energy Savings CEO Phil Foster said: ‘The Sit & Heat cushions are an excellent idea, they are energy efficient and could save hospitality businesses a lot of money, which is key for their survival.’