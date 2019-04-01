Car bodywork repair firm in Portsmouth celebrates trio of awards 

A CAR bodywork repair firm is celebrating a hattrick of awards.

Revive! Portsmouth won three awards at Revive’s annual company conference at St James Park.

More than 150 delegates from all over the UK attended the event where the Portsmouth team won the 2018 Customer Service Award.

Owner Steve Thatcher was presented with the Player’s Player award for helping and mentoring colleagues in the network and technician Terry Wheatley was named Technician of the Year for the southern region.

Steve said: ‘It was an amazing night for the Portsmouth team. I wasn’t expecting to win any awards as there’s a lot of other great businesses in the Revive! network, so to pick up three was a real surprise. Customer service is at the heart of everything we do and my brilliant team is the heart of my business.’