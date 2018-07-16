Car retailer celebrates as Volkswagen becomes the top selling brand in the country 

A HAMPSHIRE car dealership is celebrating Volkswagen becoming the top selling marque brand in the country during June for the first time in the German brand’s 66-year history of exporting cars to the UK.

Volkswagen’s market share rose to 9.88 per cent beating BMW, Ford and Vauxhall in June. It was also the only brand to feature three cars in the top 10 selling models’ list with Golf, Polo and Tiguan. It sold 6,873 Golfs and 5,494 Polo’s in one month.

The new status comes off the back of new launches of the New Polo, Tiguan Allspace and T-Roc.

Darren Cooper, group managing director of the Peter Cooper Motor Group, said: ‘As a business, Peter Cooper has sold Volkswagen cars for over 35 years and we’ve never had the number one selling brand.

‘This is a major milestone and demonstrates its growing popularity.’