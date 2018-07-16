Car retailer celebrates as Volkswagen becomes the top selling brand in the country 

MD Darren Cooper and founder Peter Cooper from the Peter Cooper Motor Group
MD Darren Cooper and founder Peter Cooper from the Peter Cooper Motor Group
A two-week trial in Scotlands Loch Ness of a long endurance, multi-vehicle, autonomous survey solution by ASV Global (ASV), in partnership with Sonardyne International Ltd., the National Oceanography Centre (NOC) and SeeByte.

Deep water survey for autonomous vehicles

Portsmouth Centre Manager Nathan Staley and Richard Percy from the Andrew Simpson Foundation with Wightlinks Keith Greenfield and local school pupils.

Help from ferry firm will see 500 pupils from Portsmouth learn to sail  

A HAMPSHIRE car dealership is celebrating Volkswagen becoming the top selling marque brand in the country during June for the first time in the German brand’s 66-year history of exporting cars to the UK.

Volkswagen’s market share rose to 9.88 per cent beating BMW, Ford and Vauxhall in June. It was also the only brand to feature three cars in the top 10 selling models’ list with Golf, Polo and Tiguan. It sold 6,873 Golfs and 5,494 Polo’s in one month.

The new status comes off the back of new launches of the New Polo, Tiguan Allspace and T-Roc.

Darren Cooper, group managing director of the Peter Cooper Motor Group, said: ‘As a business, Peter Cooper has sold Volkswagen cars for over 35 years and we’ve never had the number one selling brand.

‘This is a major milestone and demonstrates its growing popularity.’ 