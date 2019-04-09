Car retailer has record weekend 

A CAR dealership has celebrated its best ever sales weekend of new and used vehicles in its 38 year history.

Beating the previous record set in 2018 by 27 per cent, the four day VIP event at The Peter Cooper Motor Group saw the car retailer sell 232 cars across the group. This included its Volkswagen dealerships in Southampton, Hedge End, Portsmouth and Chichester and also its Prestige Used Car site in Hedge End selling cars of all makes.

Across the range, all cars sold well including the new T-Roc, but as the established Golf, Polo and Up did the best volumes.

Darren Cooper, group managing director, said: ‘It was a tremendous result and a complete team effort. We suspect that the performance was part due to people looking to take advantage of prices now, perhaps worried that new vehicle imports will go up after Brexit.’